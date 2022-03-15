TrustRadius Launches LinkedIn Matched Audiences Integration

TrustRadius, providers of a ;research and review platform, today announced an intent data integration with LinkedIn Matched Audiences, part of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

B2B tech marketers can now access downstream intent data from TrustRadius within LinkedIn Campaign Manager to target and convert in-market buyers while they are in late stages of the buying cycle. T

"Buyers use TrustRadius to research software and make a purchase decision, and their behavior translates to high-fidelity intent data signals," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat in a statement. "Those downstream signals reveal buyers that are looking at your product, your competitors, pricing, product alternatives, features scorecards, FAQs, and, of course, customer reviews."

This integration allows marketers to target LinkedIn ads to in-market accounts with tailored content and social proof, like customer quotes derived from reviews on TrustRadius.

Nearly 50 companies are already using this integration to support their account-based marketing efforts, increasing click-through rates (CTRs) by as much as 35 percent and lowering costs per lead by 20 percent, according to the company.