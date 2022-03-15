Total Expert Launches Customer Intelligence

Total Expert, providers of a CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for financial institutions, today launched Customer Intelligence, a platform to bring customer insights directly into automated sales and marketing workflows.

Customer Intelligence surfaces consumer intent and behavior data. Through intelligent automation, loan officers and advisors can now receive recommended actions and pre-built workflows based on key customer insights.

Customer Intelligence is at the core of Total Expert's all-in-one customer experience platform and surfaces data from Total Expert's Core 4 Alerts:

Mortgage Credit Inquiry Alert: Know when a lender pulls credit for a mortgage on someone in your database;

Rate Alert: Identify when a borrower can benefit from a current rate;

Equity Alert: See when a borrower reaches a target combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio; and

Listing Insights: Know when a borrower lists a home on a multiple listing service (MLS).