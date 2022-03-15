Total Expert Launches Customer Intelligence
Total Expert, providers of a CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for financial institutions, today launched Customer Intelligence, a platform to bring customer insights directly into automated sales and marketing workflows.
Customer Intelligence surfaces consumer intent and behavior data. Through intelligent automation, loan officers and advisors can now receive recommended actions and pre-built workflows based on key customer insights.
Customer Intelligence is at the core of Total Expert's all-in-one customer experience platform and surfaces data from Total Expert's Core 4 Alerts:
- Mortgage Credit Inquiry Alert: Know when a lender pulls credit for a mortgage on someone in your database;
- Rate Alert: Identify when a borrower can benefit from a current rate;
- Equity Alert: See when a borrower reaches a target combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio; and
- Listing Insights: Know when a borrower lists a home on a multiple listing service (MLS).
"Borrowers are more loyal and receive a more rewarding experience when they're working with a financial institution that anticipates their personal finance needs," said Total Expert founder and CEO Joe Welu in a statement. "Customer Intelligence is a game-changer because it combines key customer insights with industry-leading intelligent automation. The various customer insights trigger customizable workflows, allowing lenders to take action by enabling the field with messaging and campaigns based on the individual customer's unique financial situation at that moment in time."
"The shifting market makes it even more important for us to connect with consumers based on where they are in their financial journeys," said Ron Wivagg, national sales manager at Prosperity Home Mortgage, in a statement. "We are excited to leverage Total Expert's new Customer Intelligence product to give us this insight. And, when paired with Total Expert's intelligent automation, it will help us deliver a personalized experience with the right message at the right time."