Adobe Adds Integrations and Features to Experience Cloud

At its Adobe Summit event this week, Adobe will be unveiling several new features and integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies succeed in the metaverse and drive personalization.

The product enhancements include the following:

Advanced artificial intelligence, powered by Adobe's Sense AI engine,to help companies personalize content, predict revenue and customer behavior, and transform data into actionable insights;

Integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies succeed in the metaverse;

Adobe Substance 3D Modeler, which makes 3D creation and sharing more accessible and powerful;

Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare to help providers design and deliver more personalized digital experiences while empowering consumers to actively manage their own health. and A significant expansion of its partner ecosystem.

Also this week, Kinetix, a deep tech start-up and AI-assisted 3D animation pioneer, is beefing up its library of 3D assets by joining forces with Adobe. Its no-code technology can be used to generate animated 3D characters from 2D video and is now being enhanced with Mixamo animations and characters.