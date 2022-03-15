Adobe Adds Integrations and Features to Experience Cloud
At its Adobe Summit event this week, Adobe will be unveiling several new features and integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies succeed in the metaverse and drive personalization.
The product enhancements include the following:
- Advanced artificial intelligence, powered by Adobe's Sense AI engine,to help companies personalize content, predict revenue and customer behavior, and transform data into actionable insights;
- Integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies succeed in the metaverse;
- Adobe Substance 3D Modeler, which makes 3D creation and sharing more accessible and powerful;<li">Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare to help providers design and deliver more personalized digital experiences while empowering consumers to actively manage their own health. and
- A significant expansion of its partner ecosystem.
Also this week, Kinetix, a deep tech start-up and AI-assisted 3D animation pioneer, is beefing up its library of 3D assets by joining forces with Adobe. Its no-code technology can be used to generate animated 3D characters from 2D video and is now being enhanced with Mixamo animations and characters.
"We are delighted to team up with Adobe so that our users can tap into a broad range of 3D avatars through our platform. This collaboration is recognition of the shrewd choices we have made as regards our technological solution and unique positioning. Our product approach to the market is a novel one as we cater to the whole spectrum of creators by offering them simplified tools that can be used in increasingly advanced 3D animation; this approach has caught the eye of one of the giants of the content creation industry, and the whole team can therefore be extremely proud of themselves," said Yassine Tahi, founder of Kinetix, in a statement.
"The AI-based technology developed by Kinetix can generate 3D rich data from video input or from very little data. The scope of application in the coming years will be huge as data can be sourced from animation clips, dance movements, lyrics, acting performances and animations everywhere. YouTube and the internet are full of such data. Kinetix's entire community of creators, be they 3D animation professionals or not, thus has an endless source of data to draw on," said Sebastien Deguy, vice president of 3D and immersive at Adobe, in a statement.