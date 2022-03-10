Baidu Global's Marketing Platform MediaGo Supported by Xandr

Baidu Global has integrated its marketing platform MediaGo with Xandr's data-enabled technology ad platform.

Through this integration, MediaGo's global advertisers, marketers, and companies now have access to display and native ad inventory from Xandr's marketplace, with video formats on the roadmap. Initially available via Xandr’s Monetize SSP publishers in the United States, the relationship will expand to include publisher inventory across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

"At MediaGo, we continually focus on improving our advertisers' ad performance by helping them reach high-value, large-scale, and audience-focused inventory across the open internet, further enhancing their ability to reach higher ROI and better marketing results," said Elaine Hu, head of U.S. strategy and partnership at Baidu's Global Business Unit, in a statement. "To further this goal, we are excited to partner with Xandr across international markets, broadening the opportunities for our full funnel marketers to reach the right audiences across different touch points."

"Further deepening our commitment to driving results for both advertisers and content creators, we are delighted to partner with Baidu and bring the best of Xandr's technology to MediaGo," said Sze How Chan, associate director of market development at Xandr, in a statement.