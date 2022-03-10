InteractiveTel Acquires Marcom Technologies
InteractiveTel, a provider of communications services and customer interaction analytics, has acquired Marcom Technologies, a provider of automotive dealership telephone training and business processes. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
As part of the asset acquisition InteractiveTel acquired Marcom's sales and service call monitoring, management training, phone training, service training and coaching, and marketing ROI. InteractiveTel will brand and sell Marcom's call performance training services as SenseiCX, which helps trainees master the customer experience skills required to help dealers drive revenue and customer satisfaction.
"We are excited about combining our market-leading solutions for automotive dealers," said Gary Graves, CEO of InteractiveTel, in a statement. "Marcom offers the most comprehensive customer experience refinement and accountability platform in the industry while InteractiveTel offers the most complete communications intelligence engine. By pairing the two, we can enable an unprecedented customer experience for dealerships.
"By adding SenseiCX, InteractiveTel becomes a single source for dealer customers, extending its value by making training easily accessible along with our unparalleled analytics," Graves added. "Similarly, Marcom's existing customers can benefit from InteractiveTel's insight and intelligent data."