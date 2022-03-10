InteractiveTel Acquires Marcom Technologies

InteractiveTel, a provider of communications services and customer interaction analytics, has acquired Marcom Technologies, a provider of automotive dealership telephone training and business processes. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the asset acquisition InteractiveTel acquired Marcom's sales and service call monitoring, management training, phone training, service training and coaching, and marketing ROI. InteractiveTel will brand and sell Marcom's call performance training services as SenseiCX, which helps trainees master the customer experience skills required to help dealers drive revenue and customer satisfaction.