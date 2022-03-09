Adobe Adds to Target Personalization Engine

Adobe today rolled out enhancements to its personalization engine, Adobe Target, to enable companies to intelligently engage customers with the right content at the right time and on the right channel.

Through an integration between Adobe Target and Adobe Real-Time CDP, companies can combine historical customer data with current behavior to personalize experiences across websites, mobile applications and more. Customer engagement data is collected and tied to a customer profile that is then qualified for an audience segment and delivered as personalized content

Also new are capabilities that enable model controls within Target that will aloow companies to analyze only the data that’s most relevant for their specific campaign or activity type.

Further, by combining decision management within Adobe Journey Optimizer with Adobe Target's experience composer, real-time targeting, and experimentation capabilities, companies can deliver the next-best offer for an individual on websites or in mobile applications in real time. With Adobe Target's visual experience composer, marketers can select where the offers are displayed (such as a side banner, home page banner, or pop-up ad) and augment how the offer is presented. Marketers will also be able to test and optimize the placement of the offers with Target's experimentation and targeting capabilities.