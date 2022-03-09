PFL Partners with Iterable
PFL is partnering with Iterable, the cross-channel marketing platform provider, to enable joint customers to run orchestrated and data-driven omnichannel marketing campaigns that include measurable, personalized, and automated direct mail as an integrated part of the customer journey.
Through the integration of the PFL and Iterable platforms, companies can develop data-driven campaigns that natively orchestrate direct mail into the customer journey.
"PFL's Hybrid Experience is centered on providing timely, orchestrated, and personalized moments of delight through digitally informed direct mail pieces that increase brand loyalty and drive conversions," said Sam Yarborough, vice president of partnerships at PFL, in a statement. "To do this effectively, we need to meet our customers where they are crafting omnichannel campaigns and collecting data. By partnering with Iterable, a leader in the marketing automation space, we can enable more customers to deliver hybrid experiences that drive results and deliver greater ROI."
"Consumers expect their interactions with brands to be seamless and personalized across all channels. A complete, individualized experience is the current and future state of marketing that all brands need to embrace," said Kelsey Mullaney, senior manager of sales strategy and go-to-market at Iterable, in a statement. "By partnering with PFL, our joint customers are able to integrate direct mail more seamlessly with their digital marketing channels throughout the lifecycle journey for a more cohesive and long-lasting connection with consumers."
