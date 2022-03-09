Thumbtack Launches Front Desk Service

Thumbtack today launched Front Desk, a concierge service for small business owners.

"Today, our Front Desk team responds to inquiries in two minutes, which means customers are finding help faster than ever and pros are growing their businesses more sustainably," said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of Thumbtack, in a statement. "We're helping pros spend less time in the office or on the phone and more time on the job. In the future, we envision Front Desk helping independent business owners manage more of their growth factors on Thumbtack. Chat is just the beginning."

To start, Thumbtack's Front Desk team conducts an onboarding call with each pro to understand business goals and preferences to set up personalized responses for future customers. Based on the package selected, the Front Desk team handles messaging with customers on behalf of the pro and books jobs based on availability and personal preferences.

During initial testing of Front Desk, service professionals saw on average 20 percent higher job conversion and 28 percent higher customer satisfaction ratings.