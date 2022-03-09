Thumbtack Launches Front Desk Service
Thumbtack today launched Front Desk, a concierge service for small business owners.
"Today, our Front Desk team responds to inquiries in two minutes, which means customers are finding help faster than ever and pros are growing their businesses more sustainably," said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of Thumbtack, in a statement. "We're helping pros spend less time in the office or on the phone and more time on the job. In the future, we envision Front Desk helping independent business owners manage more of their growth factors on Thumbtack. Chat is just the beginning."
To start, Thumbtack's Front Desk team conducts an onboarding call with each pro to understand business goals and preferences to set up personalized responses for future customers. Based on the package selected, the Front Desk team handles messaging with customers on behalf of the pro and books jobs based on availability and personal preferences.
During initial testing of Front Desk, service professionals saw on average 20 percent higher job conversion and 28 percent higher customer satisfaction ratings.
"The Front Desk team has been phenomenal. Customers reach out to us at all times of the day, including at night," said Michele Bottone, owner of Lazy B Fencing and Staining, in a statement. "Prior to using Front Desk, we wouldn't see the messages until the next day because we are out in the field or at home with family. Now it doesn't matter when customers reach out because they get responded to right away, and it's helped us engage them more efficiently. The customers also enjoy the quick response from our team. It's been great."
