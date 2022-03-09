Socialive Launches One-Click Audio Capture Automation

Socialive, a video content creation platform provider, has added one-click audio capture automation to its Socialive platform.

This new feature allows users to automatically extract and publish audio files from video content produced in Socialive with a single click. Businesses can now capture and repurpose audio from live and pre-recorded video content for podcasting, social media, and other audio-based media.

"Socialive now makes it easier than ever before for content creators to give their audiences a choice in how to consume their content. We give businesses endless possibilities when it comes to creating, distributing, and repurposing high-caliber content with minimal effort and resource expenditure," said David Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive, in a statement. "With the growing need for audio programming in the enterprise, we've extended the types of content, formats, and distribution options available to our customers, allowing them to meet their audiences where they are, with the type of content they like to consume, in the way they like to consume it."

Additionally, Socialive users can now bring in up to 20 remote guests from anywhere in the world, from any device, with the Socialive Virtual Green Room, which facilitates streamlined remote communication between video creators and talent. The platform's Dual Recording Technology enables audio and video capture for remote participants, even under poor network conditions.

Both composite and isolated audio files from individual contributors can be generated from any previous or live video content in the Socialive Recordings Library, a centralized, cloud-based content repository. Users can clip, customize, and edit audio content directly within the Socialive platform before distributing audio files to podcasting platforms, social media channels, learning management systems, and internal communications platforms like Microsoft Teams. Businesses can also leverage one-click audio capture automation retroactively on previously generated video content to create recaps and clippings. Audio can also be overlayed on future videos, allowing for streamlined voiceovers for new content.