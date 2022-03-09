Klaviyo Adds Features to Enhance Multichannel Communication
Klaviyo, a unified customer platform provider, has added email, SMS, and signup form features to help companies build opted-in customer lists, launch SMS programs for marketing and support channels, gather insight into past performance, and communicate with customers across all channels.
"We're here to empower the world's creators to own their destinies and are committed to regularly updating and further innovating our offerings to ensure businesses are able to meet their goals," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "To support that mission, we've created software that makes it easy to scale and grow authentic relationships with customers online, the same as companies would in person. We're excited to release even more features today to continue helping brands own and improve their customer relationships."
The new capabilities unveiled today include the following
- Form teasers: A signup form docked in the corner of a site visitor's screen.
- Profile merging: A function that automatically merges separate email-only and phone number-only profiles for the same customer in Klaviyo.
- Klaviyo-hosted mobile terms of service: Klaviyo now generates and hosts customizable mobile terms of service .
- Two-way SMS conversations with Zendesk.
- Webhook flow actions: This tool sends data via webhooks to third-party platforms at specific points in customer journeys.
- Redesigned Performance Dashboard: This new dashboard compiles customer data into a single view.
- A developer portal that highlights ways of getting started, foundational APIs, guides, SDKs and developer-specific content so developers can extend Klaviyo.
