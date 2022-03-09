-->
  • March 9, 2022

AirSlate Launches signNow API

airSlate, a provider of no-code business automation solutions, has introduced the signNow API e-signature platform, empowering users to integrate e-signature workflows into custom apps, CRM, or websites.

"The signNow API provides the essential e-signature tools that businesses require for digital transformation at an unmatched, market-leading functionality and cost to use," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO of airSlate, in a statement. "ISVs looking to grow in a digital marketplace can now integrate signNow API into their apps and provide a superior e-signature experience for their end customers."

Additional features of signNow API include the following:

  • A free sandbox where users can test integration and API-related e-signature workflow for free before going live.
  • Security and compliance with the OAuth 2.0 protocol for authentication. The solution also complies with 21 CFR part 11, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, eIDAS, and PCI DSS.
  • Detailed documentation for REST and SOAP implementations, SDK in five programming languages (PHP, Java, .Net, Python, Node), comprehensive video guides, and solution engineering services.

