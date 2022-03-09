AirSlate Launches signNow API

airSlate, a provider of no-code business automation solutions, has introduced the signNow API e-signature platform, empowering users to integrate e-signature workflows into custom apps, CRM, or websites.

"The signNow API provides the essential e-signature tools that businesses require for digital transformation at an unmatched, market-leading functionality and cost to use," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO of airSlate, in a statement. "ISVs looking to grow in a digital marketplace can now integrate signNow API into their apps and provide a superior e-signature experience for their end customers."

Additional features of signNow API include the following: