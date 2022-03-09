AirSlate Launches signNow API
airSlate, a provider of no-code business automation solutions, has introduced the signNow API e-signature platform, empowering users to integrate e-signature workflows into custom apps, CRM, or websites.
"The signNow API provides the essential e-signature tools that businesses require for digital transformation at an unmatched, market-leading functionality and cost to use," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO of airSlate, in a statement. "ISVs looking to grow in a digital marketplace can now integrate signNow API into their apps and provide a superior e-signature experience for their end customers."
Additional features of signNow API include the following:
- A free sandbox where users can test integration and API-related e-signature workflow for free before going live.
- Security and compliance with the OAuth 2.0 protocol for authentication. The solution also complies with 21 CFR part 11, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, eIDAS, and PCI DSS.
- Detailed documentation for REST and SOAP implementations, SDK in five programming languages (PHP, Java, .Net, Python, Node), comprehensive video guides, and solution engineering services.
Related Articles
Airslate Integrates SignNow with Microsoft Business Apps
09 Mar 2021
Airslate's signNow e-signature app can now be accessed through Microsoft Dynamics, Teams, and Power Automate.
AirSlate Integrates with Microsoft SharePoint
20 Apr 2021
AirSlate users can now launch workflow automations that sync data within SharePoint.
airSlate and QorusDocs Partner
27 Apr 2021
airSlate's eSignature solution signNow will expand QorusDocs' proposal management capabilities.
AirSlate Integrates with Procore
11 May 2021
airSlate has partnered with Procore to bring electronic signature to the construction industry.
airSlate Partners with TechSoup
02 Sep 2021
airSlate's partnership with TechSoup will bring the signNow electronic signature software to 1.6 million nonprofits.