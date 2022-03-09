Growth Molecules Partners with Gainsight

Growth Molecules, a customer success consulting and training company, has partnered with Gainsight to expand its consulting services to now include the implementation of Gainsight's new Essentials and Essentials Plus solutions.

"Gainsight has long been the pioneer for customer success thought leadership and technology and one of the underlying drivers of the customer success movement as a whole," said Emilia D'Anzica, founder and managing director of Growth Molecules, in a statement. "The launch of Essentials furthers the commitment to industry innovation and growth. At Growth Molecules, we're on a mission to enable people with technology and skills to thrive while helping companies and their customers grow relationships and revenue. Partnering with Gainsight is an opportunity to work closely with shared goals and customers."

"We're excited to formalize our partnership with Growth Molecules and their amazing team," said Scott Salkin, general manager of Essentials at Gainsight, in a statement. "Essentials is already a solution that's easier to buy and implement for customers of all sizes, and the addition of consulting and strategy from Growth Molecules makes any implementation even more turnkey. Growth Molecules' entire team is made of leaders from global tech companies, meaning they understand common needs, challenges, and opportunities. I'm thrilled to see our customers engage with folks who have literally been in their shoes."