Observe.AI Launches Selective Redaction for Sensitive Data

Contact center artificial intelligence technology provider Observe.AI today?introduced Selective Redaction to block personally identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), and other sensitive information from recorded customer conversations without sacrificing contextual information required for intelligent business decisions.

Observe.AI's Selective Redaction uses attention-based deep neural networks to selectively detect and redact relevant entities of customer information. Using deep learning, Observe.AI analyzes the surrounding context of individual phrases to identify PII and PCI entities, even when there are transcription errors.

"Today's digital-first contact center contains a wealth of business-critical yet sensitive customer information. By harnessing AI to increase accuracy and precision of the redaction process, we're letting contact centers adapt to the needs of their businesses and selectively hide customer information without losing the context of their conversations. This not only solves the compliance problem but also drives better agent performance and business results," said Swapnil Jain, CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement.

Some Observe.AI customers are already using Selective Redaction to secure customer information. Selective Redaction helped avoid over-redaction in 150 million instances across 100 million calls with less than 500 reported errors.