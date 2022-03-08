Anodot Partners with Snowflake

Anodot has joined Snowflake's Partner Network, enabling joint customers to gain real-time and actionable insight into data collected in Snowflake's Data Cloud platform.

Anodot and Snowflake are extracting value from data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers leverage artificial intelligence-based analytics and business monitoring to analyze, optimize, and monetize business data.

"Snowflake has solved the data collection challenge for over 5,000 global customers, and now it is time to analyze that business data in real time," said Anodot Co-founder and CEO David Drai in a statement. "This will help customers leverage and monetize data in a fully optimized manner, accessing new insights in real time to make better business decisions faster and with greater assurance."

"Our collaboration with Anodot allows our joint customers to analyze business data significantly faster," said Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances at Snowflake, in a statement. "Anodot makes analyzing data in Snowflake more efficient for organizations, thereby generating a more immediate and meaningful return onn investment."