Xandr and Scibids Partner

AT&T's ad division, Xandr, and Scibids, a provider of artificial intelligence for digital marketing, have partnered to deploy Scibids AI within Xandr's Invest DSP using Xandr's Data Science Toolkit, allowing buyers to activate Scibids' customizable, privacy-centric ad decisioning.

By using Xandr's Data Science Toolkit, which offers custom bidding and log-level-data, Scibids AI can power more granular optimization and ad decisioning that does not require user tracking and profiling.

"Together with our customers Xandr has pioneered custom bidding strategies and advanced log-level data collaborations that power some of the most innovative and sophisticated buying strategies," said Sarah Harms, group vice president of buy-side platform sales at Xandr, in a statement. "Now the market is more mature, buyers are looking to implement tailored buying strategies to achieve better outcomes, more aligned with their business needs. Whereas historically deploying custom models required in-house data science and engineering expertise, Xandr's collaboration with Scibids brings custom models to the masses, making it easier for all buyers to implement tailored strategies, regardless of their programmatic maturity."

"AI is raising expectations in marketing, as it is doing in virtually all other industries, particularly the open web, which requires independent and interoperable ad decisioning. The challenges for advertisers grow daily as digital marketing investments scale and become an ever more critical contributor to business growth," said Eric Schwartz, managing director of North America at Scibids, in a statement. "Advertisers seeking to grow their business on Xandr's Invest DSP can now easily activate Scibids AI to scale their business objectives in an accountable and measurable manner across paid media channels."

"We're excited to continue our work with Xandr and Scibids, a collaboration that has brought new efficiencies and new scale opportunities to our business," said Andrew Zucker, senior vice president and general manager of MBuy, a division of Mediaocean, in a statement. "Streamlining their relationship makes this an even more enticing proposition for our brands."