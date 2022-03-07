System1 Acquires CouponFollow
System1, provider of a customer acquisition platform, has acquired NextGen Shopping's CouponFollow, provider of a coupon code search engine, digital coupon tools, and email newsletter technology, for up to $115 million.
The acquisition accelerates System1's e-commerce efforts and provides a suite of shopping-related products to integrate across System1’s product lines. In addition, CouponFollow is expected to bolster System1's efforts to build out its direct-to-advertiser relationships.
In addition, System1's RAMP customer acquisition platform will help grow CouponFollow's coupon code search engine.
"With e-commerce's continued spending growth, we see a tremendous opportunity to leverage our RAMP customer acquisition platform to further scale CouponFollow's business. Marc Mezzacca and his team have built a great product and bring a wealth of expertise in retail, digital coupons and SEO to System1. We are thrilled to welcome them to the System1 team," said Michael Blend, co-founder and CEO of System1, in a statement.
"Being part of System1 will provide CouponFollow with the platform to grow and compete for market share in this dynamic industry," said Marc Mezzacca, founder and CEO of NextGen Shopping, in a statement. "We look forward to bringing our product offerings to what could potentially be millions more consumers in the near future."