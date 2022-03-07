System1 Acquires CouponFollow

System1, provider of a customer acquisition platform, has acquired NextGen Shopping's CouponFollow, provider of a coupon code search engine, digital coupon tools, and email newsletter technology, for up to $115 million.

The acquisition accelerates System1's e-commerce efforts and provides a suite of shopping-related products to integrate across System1’s product lines. In addition, CouponFollow is expected to bolster System1's efforts to build out its direct-to-advertiser relationships.

In addition, System1's RAMP customer acquisition platform will help grow CouponFollow's coupon code search engine.