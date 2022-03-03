Bynder Acquires GatherContent

Bynder, a digital asset management (DAM) systems provider, has acquired GatherContent, a content operations platform provider, to expand its footprint in the digital ecosystem. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of GatherContent, Bynder will add collaborative workflow and editorial processes for content creation capabilities to its platform to empower teams across industries to manage the entire content creation lifecycle, from visual production through text creation into approved structured content ready for distribution to all channels.

Uniting GatherContent and Bynder DAM removes the silos between content operations and DAM and offers marketers the following:

A centralized platform to collaborate on creating structured content combining text and digital assets;

The ability to use templates and reusable components to scale up production of text content;

Custom workflows; and

The ability to deliver content toward all channels.

GatherContent will be offered as a stand-alone product within the Bynder product portfolio as GatherContent by Bynder.