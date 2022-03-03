Bynder Acquires GatherContent
Bynder, a digital asset management (DAM) systems provider, has acquired GatherContent, a content operations platform provider, to expand its footprint in the digital ecosystem. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition of GatherContent, Bynder will add collaborative workflow and editorial processes for content creation capabilities to its platform to empower teams across industries to manage the entire content creation lifecycle, from visual production through text creation into approved structured content ready for distribution to all channels.
Uniting GatherContent and Bynder DAM removes the silos between content operations and DAM and offers marketers the following:
- A centralized platform to collaborate on creating structured content combining text and digital assets;
- The ability to use templates and reusable components to scale up production of text content;
- Custom workflows; and
- The ability to deliver content toward all channels.
GatherContent will be offered as a stand-alone product within the Bynder product portfolio as GatherContent by Bynder.
"When Bynder looked at ways we could further expand our footprint and enable our customers across the entire creation and distribution lifecycle, GatherContent rose to the top," said Bob Hickey, CEO of Bynder, in a statement. "The powerful combination of DAM and content operations will make a measurable impact, allowing brands to execute with speed and accuracy in a complex digital economy."
"I'm so proud of what this next chapter will bring for GatherContent and how it positions Bynder to solve the wider content operations problem," said Alice Deer, CEO of GatherContent, in a statement. "During the past decade at GatherContent, we focused on creating a platform that brings together people, process, and technology to improve their content operations. Now we are elevating that vision and enabling teams to collaborate on creating structured content, enabling mission-critical KPIs, like content time to market, content SLAs, and content readiness, across all of their channels and content types."
