WeVideo Adds Facebook and Instagram Business Integrations

WeVideo has integrated its video creation platform with Meta Business Suite for Facebook and Instagram, empowering marketers to create and publish social media video content to both platforms with greater speed and efficiency.

"As businesses strive to connect with consumers, video is a critical component for companies to engage with key audiences and convert target users. WeVideo's professional new integrations with Facebook and Instagram further simplify workflows and make content creation accessible to business users across industries, allowing teams with no media experience to produce and instantly share high-quality social media videos that drive results," said Krishna Menon, CEO of WeVideo, in a statement.

WeVideo integration with Meta Business Suite supports instant one-click video export directly to the Meta Media Library, where users can create video posts or ads on Facebook or Instagram. Through this integration, users no longer need to wait for videos to finish rendering within WeVideo prior to sharing content to the Meta Media Library. Instead, as video renders are being finalized, users can select the Facebook option and the video will export automatically once processing is complete. For agencies with multiple Meta Business accounts, users can also select the accounts to which they will export content directly within WeVideo.

WeVideo integration with Meta Business Suite also streamlines the process for sharing videos in a single click to Instagram. Rather than downloading videos from WeVideo’s web platform, transferring content to a mobile device, then uploading posts to Instagram's mobile app, new functionality allows users to share videos instantly. Within WeVideo's web platform, users can now post video content directly to Instagram business pages without leaving WeVideo's interface.