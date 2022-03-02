Calendly Launches Scheduling Extensions for LinkedIn

Calendly, a scheduling platform provider, today released an extension for LinkedIn. The Calendly for Chrome and Calendly for Firefox browser extensions let users schedule meetings seamlessly through LinkedIn messaging.

Calendly users can click the LinkedIn message compose toolbar within LinkedIn Messaging, Sales Navigator, and LinkedIn Recruiter to schedule one-off meetings, access previously created meeting event types with preset availability, or send Calendly Meeting Polls to find times that work for groups.

"We created our browser extensions to be the quickest, most convenient way to schedule meetings," said Srinivas Somayajula, head of product operations at Calendly, in a statement. "In a world where time is critical and work happens at lightning speed, we're now meeting users on LinkedIn, one of the most visited platforms by professionals, to help them take their conversations to the next level."

In addition to LinkedIn, Calendly works with more than 100 business applications.