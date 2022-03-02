Epicor Acquires Grow
Epicor, a provider of software to promote business growth, has acquired Grow, a business intelligence platforms provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition complements and strengthens the Epicor portfolio of analytics capabilities.
"In today's world, businesses need a streamlined way to cut through the clutter, connect data sources, and glean intelligence from across their enterprise, no matter where the information resides," said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy in a statement. "The Grow acquisition gives Epicor users a simple, easy-to-use platform to build the right models to tap into that intelligence, helping them make great decisions in real-time to accelerate growth."
"Grow helps users put their data to work, moving beyond simply knowing what is happening to understanding why," said Grow CEO Rob Nelson in a statement. "We are thrilled to be joining Epicor, extending our mission to make it simple for companies to connect their data, explore it, and surface actionable insights."