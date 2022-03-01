Emplifi Comes to Ukraine's Aid

Unified customer experience platform provider Emplifi announced today that it is extending free access to its Social Marketing Cloud for all non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are providing any kind of aid to Ukraine.

The initiative is intended to enable humanitarian organizations to better communicate with their audience and make it faster and easier to collaborate, plan, create and publish critical social media content.

"In times of crisis, effective communication focused on timely responses and accurate information is key, but that’s often easier said than done," said Mark Zablan, CEO of Emplifi, in a statement. "It's our hope that we can help teams who are working around the clock to provide vital and timely information with the tools they need to better collaborate, plan, and reach those directly impacted as the events unfold.”

Because of its reach and scale, social media has become a crucial tool for keeping people informed and updated during a crisis. Emplifi's Social Marketing Cloud includes a central hub that NGOs can use to manage all of their social media operations. It also has community management tools to help them inform and update their online communities as well as efficiently process incoming queries.

NGOs are encouraged to contact Emplifi directly at Support-Ukraine@Emplifi.io to begin their use of the Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud. The service is effective until September for the Emplifi Smart package with five Pages for qualified NGOs and regions.

In addition, more than a dozen telecom providers are either providing free international calls to Ukraine or are scrapping roaming charges there. These include A1 Telekom Austria, Altice, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Proximus, Swisscom, Telefonica, Telenor, Telia, TIM, KPN, Vivacom, and Vodafone.

And many tech companies that have offices in Ukraine, including Oracle, Google parent company Alphabet, Snap, Amazon, Grammarly, Wix, Cisco, and others, have been working to get their employees and their families to safety.