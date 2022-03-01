ZoomInfo Launches Tracker
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today introduced Tracker, a new feature in ZoomInfo's SalesOS platform that allows sellers to maintain relationships by tracking loyal users when they change jobs.
Tracker notifies sellers when decision-makers enter and exit their accounts.
"With the Great Resignation under way, personnel movement is at an all-time high," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck in a statement. "We developed this feature with our own sales reps in mind, as Tracker has already helped them stay on top of changes within our customer accounts. We continue to innovate features and functionality that deliver value for the individual sales rep. While we're fortunate to have loyal buying champions who insist on bringing ZoomInfo into their new roles, we wanted to empower our customers to ensure that they don't miss a selling opportunity when their own champions take new jobs."