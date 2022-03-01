8x8 Adds to XCaaS
8x8, an integrated cloud communications platform provider, has added to the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) solution.
8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable API capabilities in a single-vendor solution, now includes the following features:
- Multiple call parking modes;
- Shared notes;
- Directory filter options for 8x8 Frontdesk, a composed experience for high-volume call handling; and
- Advanced enterprise video meeting capabilities, including breakout rooms, polls, and detailed post-meeting summaries, as well as additional moderation controls.
"Enterprises around the world recognize that a single, integrated unified communications and contact center solution is a critical component to meet the evolving requirements of a rapidly modernizing workforce," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "By continuing to innovate across 8x8 XCaaS, we are helping organizations optimize employee and customer experience, regardless of location or device."