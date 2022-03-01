8x8 Adds to XCaaS

8x8, an integrated cloud communications platform provider, has added to the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) solution.

8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable API capabilities in a single-vendor solution, now includes the following features:

Multiple call parking modes;

Shared notes;

Directory filter options for 8x8 Frontdesk, a composed experience for high-volume call handling; and

Advanced enterprise video meeting capabilities, including breakout rooms, polls, and detailed post-meeting summaries, as well as additional moderation controls.