  • March 1, 2022

8x8 Adds to XCaaS

8x8, an integrated cloud communications platform provider, has added to the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) solution.

8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable API capabilities in a single-vendor solution, now includes the following features:

  • Multiple call parking modes;
  • Shared notes;
  • Directory filter options for 8x8 Frontdesk, a composed experience for high-volume call handling; and
  • Advanced enterprise video meeting capabilities, including breakout rooms, polls, and detailed post-meeting summaries, as well as additional moderation controls.

"Enterprises around the world recognize that a single, integrated unified communications and contact center solution is a critical component to meet the evolving requirements of a rapidly modernizing workforce," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "By continuing to innovate across 8x8 XCaaS, we are helping organizations optimize employee and customer experience, regardless of location or device."

