MessageGears Earns Snowflake Select Technology and Powered by Snowflake Partner Designations

MessageGears, a marketing platform provider, has earned the Select Technology and Powered by Snowflake partner designations from Snowflake, a data cloud company.

MessageGears' marketing platform connects directly to a companies' data environments without copying, synching, or mapping, allowing marketers to segment customers and send personalized marketing messages across channels.

MessageGears began working with Snowflake in 2017. As a Select Technology Partner, MessageGears' platform connects to companies' Snowflake Customer 360 environments to power customer data segmentation and activation use cases.

The Powered by Snowflake partner designation reflects the fact that MessageGears is a Snowflake connected application, and that the cloud aspect of the MessageGears platform leverages Snowflake. The combination of MessageGears with Snowflake provides customer data platform capabilities as well as cross-channel messaging capabilities.