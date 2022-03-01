MessageGears Earns Snowflake Select Technology and Powered by Snowflake Partner Designations
MessageGears, a marketing platform provider, has earned the Select Technology and Powered by Snowflake partner designations from Snowflake, a data cloud company.
MessageGears' marketing platform connects directly to a companies' data environments without copying, synching, or mapping, allowing marketers to segment customers and send personalized marketing messages across channels.
MessageGears began working with Snowflake in 2017. As a Select Technology Partner, MessageGears' platform connects to companies' Snowflake Customer 360 environments to power customer data segmentation and activation use cases.
The Powered by Snowflake partner designation reflects the fact that MessageGears is a Snowflake connected application, and that the cloud aspect of the MessageGears platform leverages Snowflake. The combination of MessageGears with Snowflake provides customer data platform capabilities as well as cross-channel messaging capabilities.
"Industry experts believe a major change is under way in terms of how B2B SaaS applications are built," said Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances at Snowflake, in a statement. "As enterprise brands adopt scalable and efficient data solutions like Snowflake, SaaS solution providers can process and store data on the brand's platform rather than their own. This connected application approach provides significant business benefits and has been MessageGears' approach since its inception."
"Earning the Snowflake Select Technology and Powered by Snowflake partner designations demonstrates our level of commitment to Snowflake and helping the largest B2C brands maximize the value of their Snowflake data for customer marketing purposes," said Walter Rowland, senior vice president of growth and partnerships at MessageGears, in a statement. "The biggest companies in the world are standardizing on Snowflake, and we aim to be right there with them as marketing leaders look for the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to access and leverage customer data."
