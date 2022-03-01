Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP Business ByDesign Now Available on SAP Store

Celigo, an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) company for the mid-market, has made its Shopify Integration app for SAP Business ByDesign available on SAP Store, an online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Celigo's solution enables users to set up and manage order-to-cash automations between SAP Business ByDesign and Shopify and to optimize ecommerce operations.

"As online shopping overtakes a major part of retail sales, companies are being forced to improve their ecommerce operations to compete," said Randal Davis, director of channel sales at Celigo, in a statement. "Providing customers and the partners who serve them with the ability to automate ecommerce processes will expedite digital transformation across the entire business, giving those customers a competitive advantage as their companies grow."

The availability of Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP Business ByDesign on SAP Store will enable users to automate both common and custom ecommerce business processes with the following capabilities and features:

Extensibility, customization, scalability, monitoring, and error management.

Comprehensive flows out of the box allow syncing of inventory, customers, sales orders, order cancellations, and fulfillments (or outbound deliveries) across systems.

Data integration flows can be customized and expanded.

"As more and more sales move online, it's important for merchants to provide a frictionless customer experience in a scalable way," Davis added. "Celigo is a proven leader in ecommerce automation, particularly around Shopify and ERP integrations. A significant portion of Black Friday/Cyber Monday orders placed on Shopify storefronts moved through Celigo; the fact that Celigo experienced zero downtime despite a 10x spike in data volume highlights our expertise and scalability to handle high-volume Shopify merchants."

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.