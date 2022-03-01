LiveVox Adds Sandler Partners as a Channel Partner
LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has teamed up with Sandler Partners, a distributor of connectivity and cloud services.
Under terms of the partnership, Sandler Partners' network can now offer LiveVox's blended omnichannel contact center solutions.
"Partnering with Sandler is another important milestone as we continue to expand our channel ecosystem and bring our capabilities to more of the market," said Dan DeLozier, LiveVox's assistant vice president of channel and alliances, in a statement. "Alan and his team have built an incredible organization, and their rapid growth is evidence of that. We are very excited to get our platform in the hands of America’s fastest growing independent technology services distributor, enabling more contact centers to provide exceptional experiences for customers and agents everywhere."
"LiveVox's next-generation omnichannel CCaaS platform wins when it comes to the strength and capabilities of their blended voice and digital messaging capabilities, as well as their robust compliance and risk mitigation credentials," said Caleb Tucker, Sandler Partners' senior vice president, in a statement. "For customers with a need to supercharge their outbound and lead generation efforts across all communication channels, while driving increased efficiencies throughout the customer journey, LiveVox will unify all inbound and outbound touchpoints into a single-pane-of-glass platform."