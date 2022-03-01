AdPlayer.Pro Extends YouTube Integration

AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions, has added YouTube integrataion to its video ad server platform.

Now publishers can incorporate video creatives from their YouTube channels as a source of video content on their digital properties, eliminating the need to apply any third-party video hosting services.

"From now on theres virtually no need to duplicate video uploads or use a third-party video hosting at all to integrate a certain YouTube video into a publisher's digital property, just the video ID. It's that easy," Anton Liaskovskyi, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, explained.

"We're always looking for new ways to simplify and smoothen the operational tasks for our partners, while also providing them with the robust functional toolkit, aimed at helping achieve maximum business efficiency. In view of this, more helpful features both in our video ad server platform and our ad-enabled video player solution are scheduled for release in the near future," he added.