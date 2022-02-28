LiveRamp Embedded Identity Is Now Available in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud

LiveRamp, a data enablement platform provider, today announced at RampUp San Francisco that its online identity and translation capabilities are available in Snowflake's Media Data Cloud, allowing companies to measure the impact of their efforts across all screens, powering new currencies and planning solutions.

LiveRamp's embedded identity within Snowflake's Media Data Cloud enables new dynamic media metrics and allows companies and their agency partners to collaborate to measure reach, media impact, and brand awareness.

The availability of LiveRamp embedded identity on Snowflake delivers the following benefits:

Interoperable scalability to accommodate a fragmented advertising ecosystem and capture behavior across audiences;

Granularity down to household- or device-level, with visibility across viewing and outcomes wherever possible;

Precision and coverage with deduplicated consumption across digital, mobile, streaming, and linear TV; and

Data protection while enabling collaboration and transparency across the value chain.