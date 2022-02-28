LiveRamp Embedded Identity Is Now Available in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud
LiveRamp, a data enablement platform provider, today announced at RampUp San Francisco that its online identity and translation capabilities are available in Snowflake's Media Data Cloud, allowing companies to measure the impact of their efforts across all screens, powering new currencies and planning solutions.
LiveRamp's embedded identity within Snowflake's Media Data Cloud enables new dynamic media metrics and allows companies and their agency partners to collaborate to measure reach, media impact, and brand awareness.
The availability of LiveRamp embedded identity on Snowflake delivers the following benefits:
- Interoperable scalability to accommodate a fragmented advertising ecosystem and capture behavior across audiences;
- Granularity down to household- or device-level, with visibility across viewing and outcomes wherever possible;
- Precision and coverage with deduplicated consumption across digital, mobile, streaming, and linear TV; and
- Data protection while enabling collaboration and transparency across the value chain.
"Increasingly our customers are looking for solutions that can be integrated into their existing cloud data infrastructure so that they can extract maximum utility from their data without compromising privacy or security," said James Arra, head of cloud partnerships at LiveRamp, in a statement. "With our partnership with Snowflake, we're natively embedding our best-in-class identity solutions into customers' cloud environments and delivering a new data foundation to drive highly personalized marketing and experiences using identity, insights, activation, and measurement, all while prioritizing privacy and security."
"LiveRamp embedded identity on Snowflake unlocks a secure, privacy-compliant approach to more effectively attribute media impact across customer journeys and platforms. Snowflake is excited to have LiveRamp identity as part of our Media Data Cloud and Marketplace, and our 6,000+ customers can now immediately access the LiveRamp offering from their own Snowflake environment without moving or copying their data," said Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment, and advertising at Snowflake, in a statement.
"In the evolving media age, consumer fragmentation is the new norm and will continue to become more complicated over the next few years. Our online identity resolution capabilities enhance measurement infrastructure by securely connecting data from all screens and streams. Ultimately, we're helping power data collaboration for partners who are helping usher in a new era of currencies within Snowflake," said Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer of LiveRamp TV, in a statement. "And while these capabilities are inarguably critical across the wider digital ecosystem, they're particularly meaningful in TV right now, as TV attribution and measurement requirements have fundamentally changed and evolved in the past 12 months."