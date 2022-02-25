DoubleVerify and Comscore Partner

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, and Comscore, a partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, are pairing up to develop an integrated media quality verification and audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to measure the impact of their full media plans.

With this partnership, DV and Comscore will work jointly to power a new measurement solution that combines data from the DV Authentic Ad with the Comscore Campaign Ratings cross-platform audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to view campaign results across platforms.