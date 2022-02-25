DoubleVerify and Comscore Partner
DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, and Comscore, a partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, are pairing up to develop an integrated media quality verification and audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to measure the impact of their full media plans.
With this partnership, DV and Comscore will work jointly to power a new measurement solution that combines data from the DV Authentic Ad with the Comscore Campaign Ratings cross-platform audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to view campaign results across platforms.
"Measuring advertising reach is increasingly confronted by questions of veracity in the digital world," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Digital fraud, conflicted verification solutions, and growing identifier friction are challenging traditional measurement. In partnering with Comscore, we are addressing the issue head on, developing an industry-first measurement solution that combines media quality verification data with audience data to help advertisers maximize campaign performance and drive real business outcomes."
"The industry is simultaneously facing three key megatrends: the search for more accurate deduplicated audience measurement, the mainstream emergence of streaming, and evolving privacy standards," said Bill Livek, CEO of Comscore, in a statement. "By partnering with DoubleVerify and pairing Comscore Campaign Ratings with their media quality verification data, we can better support the industry with this unique product and help brands and agencies maximize media quality and performance within their campaigns."
Related Articles
Comscore and JW Player Partner to Deliver Contextual Targeting for Video Advertising
08 Apr 2020
Partnership enables advertisers and publishers to put in place brand suitability protections for video content.
DoubleVerify Partners with Innovid on CTV Placements
09 Nov 2021
Thje DoubleVerify and Innovid expanded partnership streamlines delivery of media across video placements on connected TVs.