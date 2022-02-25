Bounteous Announces Customer Data Platform QuickStart with Acquia

Bounteous is collaborating with digital experience company Acquia to launch Customer Data Platform (CDP) QuickStart Packages.

Bounteous has rolled out a solution based on Acquia CDP that unifies customer profiles to deliver more personalized messaging leveraging customer data and machine learning. With Acquia CDP, Bounteous integrates data across systems and channels to create unified, enriched customer profiles. From there, teams can orchestrate personalized messages and offers in real time and calculate the right level of investment to maximize returns.

"Creating a strong customer experience is critical for strengthening an organization's bottom line, and this requires a customer-centric, data-driven approach," said Lynne Capozzi, chief marketing officer of Acquia, in a statement. "Together, we work with Bounteous to drive ROI for customers by leveraging key data to help them deliver seamlessly connected experiences."

"We are eager to co-innovate with many of our clients as we launch this offering," said Jonathan Weber, vice president of data strategy and activation at Bounteous, in a statement. "This will enable us to help brands increase their revenue and profitability as well as drive customer lifetime value, return visits, loyalty, time to convert, and so much more."