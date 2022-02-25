Kochava Launches Search Ads Maven

Kochava, a real-time data solutions company for omnichannel attribution and measurement, has launched Search Ads Maven to help marketers optimize their keyword targeting and conquest keywords.

Search Ads Maven is a suite of productivity and automation tools that help with keyword analysis, keyword targeting strategy, and Apple Search Ads (ASA) campaign management. It integrates with ASA, Slack, and mobile measurement partners to see performance against post-install goals. Search Ads Maven then synchronizes everything configured in ASA.

Users can also integrate Search Ads Maven with multiple ASA accounts, allowing them to use a single dashboard to manage app search optimization for many customers. Search Ads Maven incorporates all the capabilities of ASA and includes Apple Search Tab in the same dashboard.