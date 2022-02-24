Verisk Acquires Infutor

Verisk, a data analytics provider, has acquired Infutor, a provider of identity resolution and consumer intelligence data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition further enhances Verisk's marketing solutions to companies across several industries. Verisk plans to integrate Infutor with Jornaya, which it acquired in 2020, to form Verisk Marketing Solutions.

Infutor's identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions deliver the foundational data layer for understanding the person behind every marketing interaction. Jornaya provides insight into in-market behaviors.