Verisk Acquires Infutor
Verisk, a data analytics provider, has acquired Infutor, a provider of identity resolution and consumer intelligence data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition further enhances Verisk's marketing solutions to companies across several industries. Verisk plans to integrate Infutor with Jornaya, which it acquired in 2020, to form Verisk Marketing Solutions.
Infutor's identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions deliver the foundational data layer for understanding the person behind every marketing interaction. Jornaya provides insight into in-market behaviors.
"Verisk's data analytics leadership, focus on privacy, and marketing solutions assets make this the right strategic home for Infutor," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor, in a statement. "We not only have highly complementary data assets but we also have complementary company cultures that will drive innovation to bring even more value to our customers."
"We are committed to continually increasing the value we deliver to our customers. Bringing Infutor and Jornaya together immediately offers CMOs and marketers a holistic solution for modern, effective, and responsible data-driven strategies and programs," said Matt Lohman, managing director of Verisk Marketing Solutions, in a statement. "Most importantly, this integration represents a huge opportunity for growth and investment in our greatest asset—our people. The combined talent of our teams will be a major differentiator that will drive innovation and growth within our markets for years to come."