Realeyes Partners with Adelaide on Ad Attention Insights

Realeyes, a computer vision and attention artificial intelligence provider, and Adelaide, a media quality measurement provider, have partnered to align their attention measurement solutions to help advertisers unlock the value of attention insights across both creative and media.

Realeyes' PreView solution helps marketers measure and predict how video creatives capture and retain attention. Adelaide's AU measures omnichannel media quality and evaluates thousands of quality signals to predict the likelihood of attention to creative.

As part of this partnership, Realeyes and Adelaide will equip advertisers with unified insights into how creative and media work to capture attention and help them target the media placements where their creative will work best.

In the future, a streamlined version of Realeyes creative metrics will be available in Adelaide's dashboard. This will provide a holistic view of a creative’s and media’s combined ability to capture and hold attention and drive outcomes.