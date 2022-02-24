Realeyes Partners with Adelaide on Ad Attention Insights
Realeyes, a computer vision and attention artificial intelligence provider, and Adelaide, a media quality measurement provider, have partnered to align their attention measurement solutions to help advertisers unlock the value of attention insights across both creative and media.
Realeyes' PreView solution helps marketers measure and predict how video creatives capture and retain attention. Adelaide's AU measures omnichannel media quality and evaluates thousands of quality signals to predict the likelihood of attention to creative.
As part of this partnership, Realeyes and Adelaide will equip advertisers with unified insights into how creative and media work to capture attention and help them target the media placements where their creative will work best.
In the future, a streamlined version of Realeyes creative metrics will be available in Adelaide's dashboard. This will provide a holistic view of a creative’s and media’s combined ability to capture and hold attention and drive outcomes.
"We are excited to work with Realeyes, as this partnership reflects our shared commitment to the fundamental belief that new metrics must be grounded in outcomes," said Marc Guldimann, CEO of Adelaide, in s statement. "Our combined data will enable advertisers to develop next-generation media strategies that consider two key drivers of campaign success: media and creative, resulting in increased attention and better outcomes."
"We're excited to partner with Adelaide to advance the advertising industry's adoption of attention," said Mihkel Jäätma, co-founder and CEO of Realeyes, in a statement. "As the advertising industry shifts from tonnage to quality, bringing together creative and media attention metrics will result in smarter decisioning, higher ROI, and better customer experiences."
"Consumer attention is the scarcest resource in the advertising industry, and every marketer should focus on how to best capture and retain it," said Paolo Provinciali, vice president of media and data, US, Anheuser-Busch InBev, in a statement. "This partnership could play a critical role in advancing the science of attention measurement and provide a better understanding of how media and creative work together to influence consumer behavior."