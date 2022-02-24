PossibleNOW Partners with TrustArc

PossibleNOW, a provider of consent and preference management and consumer regulatory compliance solutions, has partnered with privacy compliance technology provider TrustArc.

TrustArc and its Privacy Management Platform extends PossibleNOW offerings with specific privacy capabilities, such as data subject requests and cookie consent. Using TrustArc's Cookie Consent Manager, organizations can ensure compliance with regulations while delivering consumers a branded, customized consent experience. Also included is deep, configurable website scanning.

"PossibleNOW's core target market for our consent and preference management solution is the U.S.-based global enterprise marketplace. We are proud to partner with a customer service-oriented company like TrustArc, who views the enterprise market space from a strategic perspective," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW, in a statement. "TrustArc is well ahead of their competitors from an overall capability, product maturity, and global positioning perspective."

PossibleNOW offers a solution to TrustArc's customers who are looking for advanced customer consent and preference capabilities, including a centralized data repository, the ability to satisfy compliance requirements across geographies, the means to collect preferences across customer touchpoints, the ability to share preferences with all customer data platforms, and a self-service customer portal for managing preferences and consent.