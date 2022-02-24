PossibleNOW Partners with TrustArc
PossibleNOW, a provider of consent and preference management and consumer regulatory compliance solutions, has partnered with privacy compliance technology provider TrustArc.
TrustArc and its Privacy Management Platform extends PossibleNOW offerings with specific privacy capabilities, such as data subject requests and cookie consent. Using TrustArc's Cookie Consent Manager, organizations can ensure compliance with regulations while delivering consumers a branded, customized consent experience. Also included is deep, configurable website scanning.
"PossibleNOW's core target market for our consent and preference management solution is the U.S.-based global enterprise marketplace. We are proud to partner with a customer service-oriented company like TrustArc, who views the enterprise market space from a strategic perspective," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW, in a statement. "TrustArc is well ahead of their competitors from an overall capability, product maturity, and global positioning perspective."
PossibleNOW offers a solution to TrustArc's customers who are looking for advanced customer consent and preference capabilities, including a centralized data repository, the ability to satisfy compliance requirements across geographies, the means to collect preferences across customer touchpoints, the ability to share preferences with all customer data platforms, and a self-service customer portal for managing preferences and consent.
"We are excited to partner with PossibleNOW and enable our privacy management capabilities within the PossibleNOW enterprise platform and the reach it provides within their customer base," Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc, said in a statement. "Additionally, we are excited to offer advanced capabilities for preference and consent management as needed for our customers. Through this partnership, we are able to provide compelling consumer protection and trust to help address regulatory requirements and shifting consumer demands."
Related Articles
PossibleNOW Partners with Numeracle to Improve Call Delivery
13 May 2020
The partnership extends call blocking and labeling solutions to prevent the improper blocking and labeling of vetted and verified callers.
Sefas Partners With PossibleNOW
16 Apr 2021
Sefas' partnership with PossibleNOW will help both companies expand CX capabilities and better position customer and internal communication management solutions to support customer experience initiatives.
PossibleNOW Integrates Do-Not-Call Compliance Platform with Five9
02 Dec 2021
PossibleNOW's DNCSolution is now available to Five9's cloud contact center customers.
Consent Management Market to Be Worth $765 Million by 2025
06 Dec 2021
As customer data privacy regulations crop up around the world, the market for software to manage consent is expected to grow by nearly 20 percent for the next few years.