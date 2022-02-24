BigCommerce Integrates with Digital River

BigCommerce has integrated its e-commerce platforms with Digital River to provide BigCommerce merchants with an all-in-one global commerce solution that fully manages payments, tax, fraud, and compliance to simplify cross-border selling and accelerate global expansion.

"Delivering localized checkout experiences and reconciling international sales can be daunting and burdensome. To remove these complexities, we've teamed with BigCommerce to manage the financial and legal responsibilities of cross-border selling on behalf of BigCommerce merchants to help them simplify operations and accelerate global expansion at less cost," said Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River, in a statement. "Together we're doing the heavy lifting so merchants can focus on what's most important—global growth."

The integration brings together Digital River's Merchant of Record business model to mitigate risks and maximize conversions by delivering localized checkout experiences for both onshore and cross-border sales directly from within their BigCommerce store.

"Cross-border ecommerce continues to grow rapidly, and this partnership comes at a time when many merchants are prioritizing expansion to reach international customers," said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Our partnership with Digital River provides the global commerce solutions needed to go to market faster, at a lower cost and without the risk and complexities typically associated with cross-border commerce."

Key benefits include the following: