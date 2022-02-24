AppLovin Partners with HUMAN to Assure In-App Traffic Quality
AppLovin, a marketing software company, and HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops) a collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and ad fraud, have paired up to bring HUMAN's traffic quality protection to AppLovin's monetization and marketing software solutions.
Partnering with HUMAN will provide AppLovin's platform with fraud protection and traffic quality. Additionally, AppLovin will be joining other industry leaders in protecting overall ad ecosystem traffic quality as the newest member of The Human Collective.
"As we've grown in the market, taking an aggressive approach to monitoring and preventing any and all bot activity for our supply and demand partners is a top priority," said Idil Canal, general manager of adtech solutions at AppLovin, in a statement. "Our partnership with HUMAN ensures that we're providing protection and confidence for programmatic buying in the AppLovin Exchange as we continue on our mission to operate the most robust in-app advertising platform in the market."
In addition to adding brand-safety measures such as sellers.json, this partnership will leverage MediaGuard, HUMAN's pre-bid and post-bid traffic quality protection product,to combat invalid traffic in preventing non-human ad views across AppLovin's platform. AppLovin's buyers will benefit from immediate and proactive detection and mitigation of bot activity . Publishers will be protected from malicious highjacking traffic schemes.
"We are thrilled to partner with AppLovin in their commitment to providing a trusted marketplace with unprecedented scale. This collaboration ensures that buyers have best-in-class safety measures, across AppLovin's massive supply, to detect they are buying on legitimate apps and users," said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan in a statement. "And, as an extension of this partnership, we are delighted to welcome one of the world's largest in-app mobile exchanges to the Human Collective."
