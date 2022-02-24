Vizio Partners with TransUnion to Expand Household Connect

Vizio has expanded its Household Connect cross-device advertising platform that helps marketers extend their campaigns beyond the TV to millions of additional touchpoints and devices.

??The expansion is fueled by a partnership with TransUnion to incorporate the TruAudience Identity and Data Marketplace into the Household Connect platform, building on Vizio's partnership with Yahoo.

The new Household Connect is Vizio's latest effort to create a cohesive omnichannel offering for its advertisers that optimizes messaging, frequency, and overall experience for its audience across 19 million smart TV households and millions of mobile devices. The offering is available exclusively through Vizio Ads.

"This allows advertisers to leverage our proprietary ACR data along with data from the TransUnion Data Marketplace across platforms and execute full-funnel marketing campaigns for the Vizio audience," said Oz Lang, vice president of product management at Vizio, in a statement. "So after being presented an ad on TV, viewers will see a complementary ad or call-to-action on their computers, tablets, or mobile devices shortly thereafter, all powered by the same rich data." "By leveraging the TruAudience Identity and Data Marketplace, Vizio combines their rich audience viewing data with other first- and third-party demographic and behavioral data across tens of millions of connected homes," said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president of the media and entertainment vertical at TransUnion, in a statement. "This partnership provides brands and marketers enhanced advertising and efficacy."

In addition to Household Connect, Vizio Ads also features offerings for True Incremental Reach and Universal Frequency Control. The entire Vizio Ads product suite is fueled by Inscape's viewership data derived from ACR technology. Vizio's Inscape data provides transparency, accuracy, relevancy, control, and attribution that connects ad buys to business outcomes.