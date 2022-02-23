LiveRamp Pairs with Adobe Advertising Cloud

Adobe Advertising Cloud now supports data connectivity platform provider LiveRamp's RampID across channels, including desktop display, desktop video, mobile web, mobile in-app, connected TV (CTV), native, and audio.

As a result, advertisers can unlock people-based audience targeting, frequency capping, activation of first- and third-party data, delivery reporting, supply-side integrations and exposure logs, and measurement support through Adobe's Advertising Solutions Group (ASG). The integration is currently live in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, and Singapore.

As part of this integration, advertisers will also be able to connect to authenticated audiences across publishers that support the LiveRamp Authenticated Traffic Solution, which is powered by RampID. This gives advertisers improved access to premium, high-value inventory to build the ultimate experience for their customers.

Companies that buy on RampID can expect the following benefits:

Access to untapped environments that are cookieless today, such as Safari, Edge, and Firefox;

Increase campaign effectiveness by buying on a privacy-first, people-based identifier and reaching authenticated users within premium publisher environments;

Maintain end-to-end control from data ingestion to delivery across preferred platforms and partners;

Improve accuracy of measurement and performance;

Build familiarity with cookieless workflows; and

Maintain addressability across audiences, channels, and regions.