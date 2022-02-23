BrightEdge Acquires Oncrawl

BrightEdge, a provider of organic search and content performance, has acquired SEO platform provider Oncrawl. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Together, BrightEdge and Oncrawl will offer a complete solution that provides additional flexibility for machine-learning-led, project-based research and analysis.

The deal allows BrightEdge users to now perform sophisticated data science tasks in their website analysis. Oncrawl users can leverage BrightEdge's advanced automation and data visualization technology to reduce manual labor and scale their SEO and digital marketing campaigns.