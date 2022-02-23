BrightEdge Acquires Oncrawl
BrightEdge, a provider of organic search and content performance, has acquired SEO platform provider Oncrawl. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Together, BrightEdge and Oncrawl will offer a complete solution that provides additional flexibility for machine-learning-led, project-based research and analysis.
The deal allows BrightEdge users to now perform sophisticated data science tasks in their website analysis. Oncrawl users can leverage BrightEdge's advanced automation and data visualization technology to reduce manual labor and scale their SEO and digital marketing campaigns.
"BrightEdge and Oncrawl have common DNA and a shared vision for the future for digital technology and marketing," said BrightEdge CEO Jim Yu in a statement. "We are delighted to expand industry horizons by acquiring highly specialized search technologies whose creators have the same commitment to innovation and customer success. We're extremely interested in Oncrawl's vision of the role of data and AI in the future of data-driven marketing."
"When we created Oncrawl, our mission was to democratize natural language programming and advanced engineering to build the next generation of data and technical SEO solutions," said François Goube, Oncrawl's CEO, in a statement. "This acquisition gives marketers ultimate elasticity to get the most out of their data and support the entire digital marketing ecosystem. I am excited to combine forces with BrightEdge to be the first in the market to deliver this to customers."