RollWorks Partners with G2
Account-based marketing platform provider RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has partnered with G2 to bolster its intent signal offerings.
With the integration of G2 Buyer Intent, Rollworks customers can now capture multi-faceted, account-level intent signals and use that data to identify and prioritize accounts. RollWorks' G2 integration provides insight for marketing and sales teams to understand where accounts are within their buying journeys and determine who, how, and when accounts and specific users should be engaged.
"Comprehensive, accurate data is the lifeblood of any mature account-based marketing strategy," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "With our partnership, both RollWorks and G2 customers have more account intent data to identify and engage in-market prospects and uncover existing accounts at risk for churn. Organizations can also understand how G2 activity impacts an account's buying journey, enabling them to, ultimately, more efficiently grow their revenue."
RollWorks customers can leverage G2 Buyer Intent in the following ways:
- Build target account lists to discover accounts actively researching specific products and categories on G2's website, including insights on product-specific and competitor comparisons.
- Customize account Journey Stages to inform marketing and sales strategy for outreach and view how accounts are progressing through their designated buying journeys
- View account Journey Events to help determine what is influencing account progression and regression and inform ABM efforts.
"G2's Buyer Intent data layered with RollWorks’ fit, intent, and engagement signals provides the powerful, actionable insights that teams need to effectively identify relevant buyer behaviors and reap more ROI from their go-to-market strategies," said Brittany Wroblewski, vice president of strategic partnerships at G2, in a statement. "There's a clear appetite for this type of richer data set, and we're excited at how quickly our mutual customer base has begun to adopt these new capabilities. We will continue listening to the market and look forward to evolving our partnership with RollWorks in the future."
"The RollWorks and G2 integration gives us an additional layer of insight into our customers' stage in their purchasing journey and helps us better cater our ABM strategy to serve them at the right place and right time," said Tommy Nguyen, senior manager of digital marketing at Laserfiche, in a statement.
Related Articles
RollWorks Partners with Bombora, G2, KickFire
25 Aug 2021
Partnerships provide multidimensional intent signals and power RollWorks' ability to provide improved company match rates.