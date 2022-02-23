RollWorks Partners with G2

Account-based marketing platform provider RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has partnered with G2 to bolster its intent signal offerings.

With the integration of G2 Buyer Intent, Rollworks customers can now capture multi-faceted, account-level intent signals and use that data to identify and prioritize accounts. RollWorks' G2 integration provides insight for marketing and sales teams to understand where accounts are within their buying journeys and determine who, how, and when accounts and specific users should be engaged.

"Comprehensive, accurate data is the lifeblood of any mature account-based marketing strategy," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "With our partnership, both RollWorks and G2 customers have more account intent data to identify and engage in-market prospects and uncover existing accounts at risk for churn. Organizations can also understand how G2 activity impacts an account's buying journey, enabling them to, ultimately, more efficiently grow their revenue."

RollWorks customers can leverage G2 Buyer Intent in the following ways:

Build target account lists to discover accounts actively researching specific products and categories on G2's website, including insights on product-specific and competitor comparisons.

Customize account Journey Stages to inform marketing and sales strategy for outreach and view how accounts are progressing through their designated buying journeys

View account Journey Events to help determine what is influencing account progression and regression and inform ABM efforts.