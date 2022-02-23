Merkle Becomes a Pega Specialized Partner
Merkle, a customer experience management company and part of dentsu, has achieved Specialized Partner status in 1:1 Customer Engagement in the Pega Partners program.
Merkle has a longstanding relationship with Pega, being a leading partner since 2005.
Merkle helps clients deliver personalized customer experiences, using its people-based data, with predictive models optimized by machine learning and business rules, and powering them with Pega Marketing and Pega Customer Decision Hub.
"Merkle continues to innovate with the Pega Customer Decision Hub, driving incremental value and sustained revenue for clients across Europe," said Daniel Osterberg-Holm, vice president of partner ecosystem EMEA, Pegasystems, in a statement. "This achievement recognises Merkle's tremendous contributions to Pega over the years, signifying our joint ambition to deliver business transformation for our clients across the globe."
"The Specialized Partner status is testament to the work we are doing to support leading companies on their customer transformation journeys. Our alliance with Pega strengthens year on year, as we continue to build our team of skilled Pega 1:1 Customer Engagement resources in the Pega Partner ecosystem," Nick McCarthy, EMEA alliances director and a senior vice president at Merkle, said in a statement.