Merkle Becomes a Pega Specialized Partner

Merkle, a customer experience management company and part of dentsu, has achieved Specialized Partner status in 1:1 Customer Engagement in the Pega Partners program.

Merkle has a longstanding relationship with Pega, being a leading partner since 2005.

Merkle helps clients deliver personalized customer experiences, using its people-based data, with predictive models optimized by machine learning and business rules, and powering them with Pega Marketing and Pega Customer Decision Hub.