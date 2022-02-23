ON24 Launches Partner Network

ON24 has launched the ON24 Partner Network with more than 40 sales and marketing agencies, solutions integrators, and software companies to develop integrations, solutions, and services for mutual customers to advance their digital-first strategies.

"The ON24 Partner Network allows marketers to put digital engagement at the center of every go-to-market strategy and bring together the insights they need to better understand, engage, and convert prospects into buyers," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "Our continued commitment and investment in our partner ecosystem will help accelerate customer success with the ON24 platform and our next phase of company growth."

The ON24 Partner Network provides marketers a network of partners to integrate multiple solutions and unite buyer data with the ON24 platform. Marketers can find new technologies, connect with verified vendors, and discover new ways to engage audiences and capture prospect and customer data.

Partners in the ON24 Partner Network get access to new co-selling, co-marketing, and integration opportunities with ON24 and fellow ecosystem partners. Together, ON24 and its partners can reach new markets, extend their product and service offerings to more prospects, and help customers keep pace with changing market needs.

"Through a growing, diverse community of companies working together, we can better support our joint customers and help them optimize the digital buyer journey," said Byron Bardy, vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances at ON24, in a statement. "With the ON24 Partner Network, customers can access digital experts to maximize their sales and marketing potential using the ON24 platform."

Early partners include Jabmo, Interprefy, V2, Canto, Integrate, KUDO, Parmonic, PFL, SketchDeck, 6sense, Leadspace, LeadPoint, Terminus, TheSpeech, and Vidyard.