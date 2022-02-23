Translations.com Certifies Amplience’s GlobalLink Connect Integration
Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, has certified Amplience's integration for GlobalLink Connect.
The certified solution allows users to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the Amplience content and commerce platforms.
Amplience's integration with GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Amplience’s headless content and commerce platform with GlobalLink Connec's extended localization workflow capabilities creates a plug-and-play content management solution.
The Amplience integration with GlobalLink Connect will allow users to do the following:
- Streamline the translation process for all content across all sales channels;
- Schedule and request on-demand translation via the Amplience UI;
- Gain full transparency into translation spend, turnaround time, and other metrics; and
- Choose from flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or both;
"In a global market, your digital content needs to work in multiple languages. But who wants to spend their day sifting through translation requests? By streamlining the way users manage translations, Amplience's GlobalLink extension provides the freedom to focus on the things that will make a real difference to the wider e-commerce experience," said James Brooke, founder and CEO of Amplience, in a statement.
"We're excited to announce Amplience's newly certified integration for GlobalLink. This combined solution gives our joint customers the ability to reach more global audiences while reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market, all from a single and familiar user interface," said TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe in a statement.