Translations.com Certifies Amplience’s GlobalLink Connect Integration

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, has certified Amplience's integration for GlobalLink Connect.

The certified solution allows users to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the Amplience content and commerce platforms.

Amplience's integration with GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Amplience’s headless content and commerce platform with GlobalLink Connec's extended localization workflow capabilities creates a plug-and-play content management solution.

The Amplience integration with GlobalLink Connect will allow users to do the following:

Streamline the translation process for all content across all sales channels;

Schedule and request on-demand translation via the Amplience UI;

Gain full transparency into translation spend, turnaround time, and other metrics; and

Choose from flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or both;