SugarCRM Launches the SugarOutfitters Marketplace

SugarCRM today launched the SugarOutfitters software marketplace, now wholly owned by SugarCRM, following the acquisition of the platform from Fanatical Labs.

SugarOutfitters is a curated marketplace of third-party apps and add-ons that are interoperable with the SugarCRM platform. More than 200 add-on solutions support a wide range of capabilities ranging from computer telephony integration, chat and SMS functionality, to multifactor authentication, sales territory management, and more. It also includes user reviews, streamlined e-commerce purchasing and recurring billing, free trials, and how-to articles.