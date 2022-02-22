SugarCRM Launches the SugarOutfitters Marketplace
SugarCRM today launched the SugarOutfitters software marketplace, now wholly owned by SugarCRM, following the acquisition of the platform from Fanatical Labs.
SugarOutfitters is a curated marketplace of third-party apps and add-ons that are interoperable with the SugarCRM platform. More than 200 add-on solutions support a wide range of capabilities ranging from computer telephony integration, chat and SMS functionality, to multifactor authentication, sales territory management, and more. It also includes user reviews, streamlined e-commerce purchasing and recurring billing, free trials, and how-to articles.
"Our mission at SugarCRM is to help companies achieve a high-definition customer experience by providing the CRM platform that does the work and makes the hard things easy," said Clint Oram, chief strategy officer and co-founder of SugarCRM, in a statement. "Sugar removes the roadblocks to growing your business by enabling you to extend your CRM system to match your specific business needs. And now, extending Sugar is easier than ever with SugarOutfitters as the sole marketplace for finding apps and add-ons that enhance and extend the value of the SugarCRM platform."