Acxiom Launches Partner Marketplace

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, today launched Acxiom Partner Marketplace, a comprehensive offering of industry-specific data under one roof.

The solution is designed to address the needs of marketers across multiple industries, including fnancial services, insurance, automotive, retail, travel, telecommunications, health, and consumer packaged goods.

Marketers will benefit from combining Acxiom's consumer demographics with data in each vertical for segmentation and campaigns. Acxiom Partner Marketplace empowers marketers to continue audience buying in the face of ID deprecation by linking data sets to Acxiom's people-based identity spine.

Acxiom Partner Marketplace includes specialized data offerings from industry partners, including Commerce Signals, Equifax, NCSolutions, Polk Automotive Solutions by IHS Markit, and Veeva Crossix. Marketers can now understand customers' and prospects' behavior, including purchasing power, category spend, loyalty, share of wallet, and competitive dynamics.