Virtuous Acquires VOMO
Virtuous, providers of a nonprofit CRM and fundraising platform, has acquired VOMO, a volunteer mobilization platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With VOMO, Virtuous will further enable nonprofits to deliver highly personalized and responsive experiences for their supporters at scale. VOMO users can adopt the Virtuous platform and have the visibility needed to know the full impact volunteers have beyond their time, identify the best opportunities for volunteers at the right time, and deliver better experiences for volunteers.
"Together, we understand generosity is far more than financial giving. Helping nonprofits mobilize volunteers, partnered with fundraising, fuels how we build better and grow together," said Gabe Cooper, CEO and founder of Virtuous, in a statement. "Volunteers and donors want to be engaged in a personal way, and they want nonprofits to suggest the right steps at the right time. Which is why we couldn't be more excited about our next steps...Now, with the addition of VOMO, we'll be able to cover the entire supporter journey: not just the financial gift, but the whole person. This combination represents a unique and powerful step forward for the nonprofits we serve."
"VOMO and Virtuous both understand that being generous goes way behind the checkbook. Generosity shows up as a family serving at the local food bank, an engineering team stepping up to train the next generation of makers, youth activists rallying together to stand up against injustice, school teachers building a mentor network to ensure no child feels alone, and so much more," shared Rob Peabody, CEO and co-founder of VOMO, in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited because now we're going to be able to combine the two technologies and mobilize so many more people to go do holistic good in their local communities."
