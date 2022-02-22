Virtuous Acquires VOMO

Virtuous, providers of a nonprofit CRM and fundraising platform, has acquired VOMO, a volunteer mobilization platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With VOMO, Virtuous will further enable nonprofits to deliver highly personalized and responsive experiences for their supporters at scale. VOMO users can adopt the Virtuous platform and have the visibility needed to know the full impact volunteers have beyond their time, identify the best opportunities for volunteers at the right time, and deliver better experiences for volunteers.