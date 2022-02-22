Treasure Data Launches Journey Orchestration Solution
Treasure Data today launched Treasure Data Journey Orchestration, enabling marketers and customer experience (CX) managers to create customer experiences that cut across channels, campaigns, and business units.
Treasure Data Journey Orchestration provides a central location for data and insights, brought together in artificial intelligence-powered customer profiles that unite teams and systems across internal business units and brands. With a visual, no-code canvas, marketers can plan, monitor and optimize journeys personalized for each customer as they progress from awareness to purchase to brand loyalty and beyond.
Additional features and benefits include the following:
- Integration with customer data platforms to produce recommendations for each customer journey stage and interaction across marketing, service, and sales.
- Interoperability with email, social, and paid solutions.
- Privacy and consent capabilities built in.
"Today's hyper-digital customers don't care which channel or campaign they are in; they see the business as one and expect it to understand them as one," said Kazuki Ohta, Treasure Data's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Treasure Data Journey Orchestration specifically meets this expectation by reimagining CX beyond single channels, campaigns, or business units into a frictionless journey that becomes smarter with every point of contact. Treasure Data is the handshake between all teams that interact with the consumer to enhance meaningful and respectful engagement."
"Historically, a lack of adequate coordination across groups which drive customer interactions has resulted in sub-optimal engagement, overspending and ineffective consumer experiences," added Eugene Saburi, Treasure Data's chief business officer, in a statement. "A purpose-built solution like Treasure Data Customer Journey improves visibility into marketing across all customer channels and takes away the guess work in CX decisioning."