Treasure Data Launches Journey Orchestration Solution

Treasure Data today launched Treasure Data Journey Orchestration, enabling marketers and customer experience (CX) managers to create customer experiences that cut across channels, campaigns, and business units.

Treasure Data Journey Orchestration provides a central location for data and insights, brought together in artificial intelligence-powered customer profiles that unite teams and systems across internal business units and brands. With a visual, no-code canvas, marketers can plan, monitor and optimize journeys personalized for each customer as they progress from awareness to purchase to brand loyalty and beyond.

Additional features and benefits include the following:

Integration with customer data platforms to produce recommendations for each customer journey stage and interaction across marketing, service, and sales.

Interoperability with email, social, and paid solutions.

Privacy and consent capabilities built in.