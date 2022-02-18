Cyara Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Its CX Assurance Platform to the Public Sector

Cyara, provider of the Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, is partnering with Carahsoft Technology to bring its CX testing, monitoring, and quality assurance solutions to the public sector.

Carahsoft will be the Master Government Aggregator for Cyara, making Cyara's solutions available to the public sector through its reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

"Partnering with an IT leader such as Carahsoft is an important step forward for Cyara," said Jeff Flores, global vice president of channels and alliances at Cyara, in a statement. "Through Carahsoft and its resellers, we are now able to provide federal agencies with the automated CX testing and assurance technology they need for quicker response times, rapid issue resolution, and increasingly positive experiences." "With the addition of Cyara to Carahsoft's customer experience portfolio, the public sector now has access to automated contact center testing and monitoring with a single solution," said Patrick Gallagher, vice president who leads the Cyara team at Carahsoft, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Cyara and our resellers to enable agencies to deploy the tools needed to ensure a modernized customer experience."

Cyara is also in the process of becoming FedRAMP approved to meet the U.S. government's standardized security framework for all cloud products and services.