Contentgine Unveils Content Indication Platform

Contentgine, a provider of content-based marketing, today unveiled its Content Indication Platform (CIP)" for use by business-to-business (B2B) marketing and sales teams across 120 major product categories. The online SaaS platform provides access to Contentgine's first-party account intent and categorical content insights that allow for expansion and prioritization of target account lists and content consumption intelligence.

CIP mines 1 billion engagement signals quarterly from content interactions with a B2B library of more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks to deliver advanced market intelligence. The platform identifies personalized content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals to create target account lists, content, and prospect engagement.

The CIP platform captures these engagements to determine 360-degree intent with complete contact, company, and content consumption visibility. In addition, because Contentgine knows the exact asset consumed, it provides content intelligence, comparing performance within product categories to give organizations more insights into how their content compares to competitors'.