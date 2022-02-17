Second Nature Integrates with Corporate Vision

Second Nature is integrating its artificial intelligence-powered sales conversation simulations into Corporate Visions' sales messaging certification and fluency coaching programs.

The integration will enable Corporate Visions to provide an automated feedback and assessment program for commercial conversations.

"It's a perfect partnership," said Second Nature CEO and Co-founder Ariel Hitron in a statement. "Corporate Visions helps companies develop new stories and skills to drive strategic initiatives, while Second Nature's immersive simulation platform enables individual reps to practice whenever and wherever they want. With this partnership, companies gain increased confidence to turn strategic initiatives into sales practices that drive results."

The platform will form the basis of Corporate Visions' new Fluency Coaching AI program, which enables B2B organizations to train thousands of sellers on new messaging and certify their sales conversation skills. It uses repeated practice conversations with real-time feedback, automated scoring, and personalized suggestions for improvements.